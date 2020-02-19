First Trust Advisors LP Buys New Stake in Dynatrace (NYSE:DT)

First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 212,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,370,000. First Trust Advisors LP owned 0.08% of Dynatrace at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of DT. California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in Dynatrace in the third quarter valued at $1,120,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Dynatrace in the third quarter valued at $981,000. Zimmer Partners LP purchased a new position in Dynatrace in the third quarter valued at $523,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in Dynatrace in the third quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new position in Dynatrace in the third quarter valued at $395,000. Institutional investors own 79.96% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Siclen John Van sold 55,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.59, for a total transaction of $1,957,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,817,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,687,209.53. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kevin C. Burns sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.58, for a total transaction of $3,558,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 44,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,565,520. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 27,149,964 shares of company stock valued at $653,664,536 in the last three months.

DT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Dynatrace from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Dynatrace from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Dynatrace from $25.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 price objective on shares of Dynatrace in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Dynatrace from $28.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.32.

DT stock opened at $35.14 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $29.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. Dynatrace has a 52 week low of $17.05 and a 52 week high of $36.49.

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $143.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $137.59 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.02 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Dynatrace will post -0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dynatrace, Inc provides a software intelligence platform for the enterprise cloud applications. It offers Dynatrace, a platform for running an enterprise cloud. The company's products include AppMon, Classic Real User Monitoring, Network Application Monitoring, and Synthetic Classic. Its platform allows its customers to modernize and automate IT operations, develop and release software, and enhance user experiences.

