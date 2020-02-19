First Trust Advisors LP Cuts Holdings in Lendingtree Inc (NASDAQ:TREE)

First Trust Advisors LP decreased its position in shares of Lendingtree Inc (NASDAQ:TREE) by 69.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 16,150 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 36,257 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in Lendingtree were worth $4,901,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its position in Lendingtree by 99.3% in the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 289 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $121,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Lendingtree in the third quarter worth about $93,000. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC grew its position in Lendingtree by 24.1% in the third quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 731 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $227,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Sompo Japan Nipponkoa Asset Management CO. LTD. grew its position in Lendingtree by 52.7% in the third quarter. Sompo Japan Nipponkoa Asset Management CO. LTD. now owns 840 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $261,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LS Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Lendingtree by 26.3% in the fourth quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 899 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $273,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.27% of the company’s stock.

Lendingtree stock opened at $331.46 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $312.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $320.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73. Lendingtree Inc has a fifty-two week low of $281.01 and a fifty-two week high of $434.94. The company has a market capitalization of $4.25 billion, a PE ratio of 399.35, a P/E/G ratio of 6.21 and a beta of 1.99.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. SunTrust Banks dropped their price target on Lendingtree from $400.00 to $350.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Stephens dropped their price target on Lendingtree from $465.00 to $450.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $400.00 price target on shares of Lendingtree in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on Lendingtree from $410.00 to $380.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Compass Point raised shares of Lendingtree from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $340.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, December 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lendingtree presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $370.83.

LendingTree, Inc, through its subsidiary, LendingTree, LLC, operates an online loan marketplace for consumers seeking loans in the United States. Its mortgage products comprise purchase and refinance products. The company also provides information, tools, and access to various conditional loan offers for non-mortgage products, including auto loans, credit cards, home equity loans, personal loans, reverse mortgages, small business loans, and student loans.

