First Trust Advisors LP Decreases Stock Position in AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR)

First Trust Advisors LP reduced its position in AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR) by 42.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 44,093 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 32,171 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in AptarGroup were worth $5,098,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in AptarGroup in the third quarter worth $88,000. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA increased its position in AptarGroup by 12,962.5% in the fourth quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 1,045 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $121,000 after buying an additional 1,037 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in AptarGroup by 1,100.0% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $142,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC purchased a new stake in AptarGroup in the third quarter worth $201,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in AptarGroup in the third quarter worth $284,000. 87.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded AptarGroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. AptarGroup has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $121.33.

In other news, Director Joanne C. Dr Smith sold 2,251 shares of AptarGroup stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.00, for a total value of $256,614.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,555 shares in the company, valued at $1,887,270. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Maritza Gomez Montiel sold 2,313 shares of AptarGroup stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.73, for a total value of $260,744.49. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 23,564 shares of company stock valued at $2,733,898. 3.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE ATR opened at $115.26 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $7.46 billion, a PE ratio of 28.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.66. AptarGroup, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $99.21 and a fifty-two week high of $126.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 2.04. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $116.02 and a 200-day moving average of $116.10.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 29th will be given a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 28th. AptarGroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.00%.

AptarGroup, Inc provides a range of packaging, dispensing, and sealing solutions primarily for the beauty, personal care, home care, prescription drug, consumer health care, injectable, and food and beverage markets. The company operates through three segments: Beauty + Home, Pharma, and Food + Beverage.

