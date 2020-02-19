First Trust Advisors LP Has $4.39 Million Stock Position in Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB)

First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) by 10.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 239,890 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,840 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in Old National Bancorp were worth $4,388,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Mercantile Trust Co. grew its position in Old National Bancorp by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 5,950 shares of the bank’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 618 shares during the last quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. grew its position in Old National Bancorp by 37.6% during the 3rd quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 2,684 shares of the bank’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 733 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR grew its position in Old National Bancorp by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 11,695 shares of the bank’s stock worth $201,000 after acquiring an additional 863 shares during the last quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. grew its position in Old National Bancorp by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 11,218 shares of the bank’s stock worth $193,000 after acquiring an additional 956 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan grew its position in Old National Bancorp by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 52,710 shares of the bank’s stock worth $964,000 after acquiring an additional 1,040 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Old National Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. ValuEngine lowered Old National Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. BidaskClub lowered Old National Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Boenning Scattergood lowered Old National Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the stock. Old National Bancorp presently has an average rating of “Sell” and an average price target of $19.50.

NASDAQ ONB opened at $18.08 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $18.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.75. Old National Bancorp has a 12 month low of $15.63 and a 12 month high of $18.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.09 billion, a PE ratio of 13.10 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The bank reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.06). Old National Bancorp had a net margin of 25.62% and a return on equity of 8.80%. The company had revenue of $196.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $196.10 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.32 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Old National Bancorp will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be given a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. This is a positive change from Old National Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. Old National Bancorp’s payout ratio is 35.86%.

Old National Bancorp Company Profile

Old National Bancorp operates as the holding company for Old National Bank that provides various financial services to individual and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers deposit accounts, including noninterest-bearing demand, interest-bearing checking, NOW, savings and money market, and time deposits; and loans, such as home equity lines of credit, residential real estate loans, consumer loans, commercial loans, commercial real estate loans, letters of credit, and lease financing.

