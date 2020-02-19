First Trust Advisors LP Has $5.20 Million Position in Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO)

First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO) by 26.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,292,448 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 267,366 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in NIO were worth $5,196,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NIO. TB Alternative Assets Ltd. bought a new stake in NIO in the 4th quarter valued at $39,487,000. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in NIO by 1,146.6% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 3,522,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,162,000 after purchasing an additional 3,240,301 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in NIO by 446.2% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,722,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,923,000 after purchasing an additional 1,406,882 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in NIO in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,657,000. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in NIO by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,585,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,073,000 after purchasing an additional 416,419 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.82% of the company’s stock.

Get NIO alerts:

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded NIO from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Piper Jaffray Companies upped their target price on NIO from $2.20 to $4.15 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 30th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded NIO from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $2.10 to $3.80 in a research report on Tuesday, December 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. NIO currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.13.

NYSE:NIO opened at $3.80 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $4.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.77. The company has a market cap of $3.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.25 and a beta of 2.90. Nio Inc – has a fifty-two week low of $1.19 and a fifty-two week high of $10.64.

NIO (NYSE:NIO) last released its earnings results on Monday, December 30th. The company reported ($2.38) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by ($1.96). The company had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65 billion. NIO had a negative net margin of 142.51% and a negative return on equity of 947.90%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Nio Inc – will post -1.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NIO Profile

NIO Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company is also involved in the manufacture of e-powertrain, battery packs, and components; and racing management, technology development, and sales and after-sales management activities. In addition, it offers power solutions for battery charging needs; and other value-added services.

Featured Story: Balanced Fund

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NIO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO).

Receive News & Ratings for NIO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.