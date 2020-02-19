First Trust Advisors LP Has $5.38 Million Stock Holdings in First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR)

First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR) by 33.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 96,193 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 24,022 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in First Solar were worth $5,383,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of First Solar by 10,102.9% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 97,744 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $5,164,000 after purchasing an additional 96,786 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of First Solar by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,026,714 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $527,195,000 after purchasing an additional 27,718 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of First Solar by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 17,700 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,027,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of First Solar by 15.3% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,462 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $549,000 after purchasing an additional 1,259 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio boosted its position in shares of First Solar by 19.9% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 4,863 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $282,000 after purchasing an additional 806 shares in the last quarter. 63.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, COO Philip Dejong sold 11,491 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.25, for a total value of $634,877.75. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 9,541 shares in the company, valued at $527,140.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Georges Antoun sold 8,476 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.23, for a total value of $468,129.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 44,390 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,451,659.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 41,919 shares of company stock worth $2,273,653. Corporate insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:FSLR opened at $55.65 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $57.14. The company has a current ratio of 4.00, a quick ratio of 3.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. First Solar, Inc. has a 52-week low of $49.06 and a 52-week high of $69.24.

FSLR has been the topic of several recent research reports. JMP Securities upgraded First Solar from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, October 28th. ValuEngine lowered First Solar from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Cowen set a $83.00 price target on First Solar and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on First Solar from $60.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, BidaskClub lowered First Solar from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.25.

First Solar, Inc provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Modules and Systems. The Components segment designs, manufactures, and sells cadmium telluride solar modules that convert sunlight into electricity. This segment offers its products to integrators and operators of PV solar power systems.

