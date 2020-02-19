First Trust Advisors LP Increases Stock Position in Boston Beer Company Inc (NYSE:SAM)

First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Boston Beer Company Inc (NYSE:SAM) by 25.9% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 12,516 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,577 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in Boston Beer were worth $4,729,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SAM. Eagle Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Boston Beer in the 3rd quarter worth $14,105,000. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Boston Beer in the 3rd quarter worth about $10,868,000. Emerald Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of Boston Beer by 208.5% in the 4th quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 39,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,984,000 after buying an additional 26,801 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust increased its holdings in shares of Boston Beer by 193.0% in the 4th quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 35,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,378,000 after buying an additional 23,324 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Boston Beer by 29.0% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 90,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,555,000 after buying an additional 20,259 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.39% of the company’s stock.

Get Boston Beer alerts:

In other news, Chairman C James Koch sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $374.79, for a total value of $187,395.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider John C. Geist sold 8,186 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $369.40, for a total transaction of $3,023,908.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 72,436 shares of company stock worth $27,215,853 over the last quarter. 28.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SAM. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Boston Beer from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $470.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Boston Beer from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $400.00 to $525.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on shares of Boston Beer from $403.00 to $424.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Boston Beer to $425.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Boston Beer from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $415.00 to $440.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $413.68.

Shares of NYSE:SAM opened at $425.98 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.07, a PEG ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.67. Boston Beer Company Inc has a 12 month low of $258.34 and a 12 month high of $444.64. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $379.40 and its 200 day moving average is $383.91.

Boston Beer Profile

The Boston Beer Company, Inc produces and sells alcohol beverages primarily in the United States. The company's flagship beer is Samuel Adams Boston Lager. It offers various beers, hard ciders, and hard seltzers under the Samuel Adams, Twisted Tea, Angry Orchard Hard Cider, and Truly Hard Seltzer brand names.

Featured Story: P/E Growth (PEG)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SAM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Boston Beer Company Inc (NYSE:SAM).

Receive News & Ratings for Boston Beer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boston Beer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.