First Trust Advisors LP Lowers Position in Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI)

First Trust Advisors LP lessened its holdings in Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) by 50.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 98,998 shares of the company’s stock after selling 101,546 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in Service Co. International were worth $4,557,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SCI. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan grew its stake in shares of Service Co. International by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 33,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,557,000 after buying an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. Resource Planning Group bought a new position in shares of Service Co. International during the fourth quarter valued at about $203,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its stake in shares of Service Co. International by 173.9% during the fourth quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 1,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 765 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Service Co. International by 1,301.4% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 88,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,075,000 after buying an additional 82,221 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Svenska Handelsbanken AB publ grew its stake in shares of Service Co. International by 15.3% during the fourth quarter. Svenska Handelsbanken AB publ now owns 60,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,776,000 after buying an additional 8,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.24% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SCI opened at $50.69 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.13 billion, a PE ratio of 22.63, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.87. Service Co. International has a 1 year low of $38.92 and a 1 year high of $52.44. The business’s 50-day moving average is $47.81 and its 200 day moving average is $46.32.

Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 17th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.06). Service Co. International had a return on equity of 19.90% and a net margin of 12.98%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.54 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Service Co. International will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current year.

SCI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup raised their target price on Service Co. International from $47.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research cut Service Co. International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $47.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Service Co. International from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Service Co. International has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.00.

In related news, VP Elisabeth G. Nash sold 47,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.26, for a total value of $2,106,776.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 167,918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,432,050.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 5.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Service Corporation International provides deathcare products and services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Funeral and Cemetery segments. Its funeral service and cemetery operations comprise funeral service locations, cemeteries, funeral service/cemetery combination locations, crematoria, and other businesses.

