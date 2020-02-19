First Trust Advisors LP Makes New Investment in Brink’s (NYSE:BCO)

First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in Brink’s (NYSE:BCO) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 55,497 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $5,032,000. First Trust Advisors LP owned 0.11% of Brink’s as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Texas Permanent School Fund increased its stake in shares of Brink’s by 0.5% during the third quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 34,031 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,823,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its stake in Brink’s by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 14,700 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,333,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its stake in Brink’s by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 53,739 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,458,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio grew its stake in Brink’s by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 7,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $652,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Brink’s by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,160 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $468,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares in the last quarter.

Brink’s stock opened at $84.10 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $89.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $86.44. Brink’s has a 1-year low of $71.52 and a 1-year high of $97.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.92, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The stock has a market cap of $4.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.81 and a beta of 1.52.

Brink’s (NYSE:BCO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The business services provider reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.25 by ($0.07). Brink’s had a net margin of 0.77% and a return on equity of 100.74%. The firm had revenue of $935.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $953.29 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.05 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Brink’s will post 4.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Brink’s announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, February 6th that permits the company to repurchase $250.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the business services provider to reacquire up to 6.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 7th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 6th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.71%. Brink’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.42%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Brink’s in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $108.00 price objective for the company. Buckingham Research upped their price objective on shares of Brink’s from $105.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Brink’s from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on shares of Brink’s in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Brink’s from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Brink’s currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $111.00.

The Brink's Company provides secure transportation, cash management, and other security-related services in North America, South America, and internationally. The company offers cash-in-transit services, including armored vehicle transportation of valuables; automated teller machine (ATM) services, such as cash replenishment, replenishment forecasting, cash optimization, ATM remote monitoring, service call dispatching, transaction processing, installation, and first and second line maintenance; and network infrastructure services.

