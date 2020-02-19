First Trust Advisors LP Purchases 10,623 Shares of Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD)

First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD) by 14.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 82,906 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,623 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in Diodes were worth $4,673,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Diodes in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Diodes during the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Diodes during the third quarter valued at about $50,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of Diodes by 12.5% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,606 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $145,000 after buying an additional 402 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LS Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Diodes by 175.4% during the fourth quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,178 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $179,000 after buying an additional 2,024 shares during the last quarter. 83.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Diodes alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:DIOD opened at $49.40 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $54.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.09. Diodes Incorporated has a 12-month low of $30.51 and a 12-month high of $59.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.84 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a current ratio of 2.84, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Diodes (NASDAQ:DIOD) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The semiconductor company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $301.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $300.00 million. Diodes had a net margin of 12.27% and a return on equity of 14.06%. As a group, research analysts predict that Diodes Incorporated will post 2.6 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Richard Dallas White sold 25,259 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.28, for a total transaction of $1,168,986.52. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 84,547 shares in the company, valued at $3,912,835.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Keh Shew Lu sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.60, for a total transaction of $1,736,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 573,359 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,438,606.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 118,282 shares of company stock valued at $5,688,295. 5.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

DIOD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on Diodes from $53.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. ValuEngine raised Diodes from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. BidaskClub cut Diodes from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Diodes from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.50.

Diodes Profile

Diodes Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies application-specific standard products in the discrete, logic, and analog and mixed-signal semiconductor markets in Asia, North America, and Europe. It primarily focuses on low pin count semiconductor devices with one or more active or passive components.

See Also: Using other technical indicators with support levels

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIOD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD).

Receive News & Ratings for Diodes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diodes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.