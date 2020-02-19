First Trust Advisors LP Purchases 24,516 Shares of ICU Medical, Incorporated (NASDAQ:ICUI)

First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in ICU Medical, Incorporated (NASDAQ:ICUI) by 1,190.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 26,575 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,516 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in ICU Medical were worth $4,973,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ICUI. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in ICU Medical by 1,389.5% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 283 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of ICU Medical during the third quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Huntington National Bank raised its stake in shares of ICU Medical by 17.9% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 559 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of ICU Medical during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Finally, LS Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of ICU Medical by 41.0% during the fourth quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,317 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $246,000 after acquiring an additional 383 shares in the last quarter. 91.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ICUI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. ValuEngine raised shares of ICU Medical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ICU Medical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of ICU Medical from $185.00 to $203.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of ICU Medical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $242.00.

ICU Medical stock opened at $213.26 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $194.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $177.85. ICU Medical, Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $148.89 and a fifty-two week high of $259.72. The company has a market capitalization of $4.42 billion, a PE ratio of 63.09 and a beta of 0.93.

In related news, Director Robert S. Swinney sold 268 shares of ICU Medical stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.07, for a total transaction of $49,330.76. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,676,246.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Virginia Ruth Sanzone sold 2,487 shares of ICU Medical stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.13, for a total transaction of $452,957.31. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 55 shares in the company, valued at $10,017.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 31,940 shares of company stock valued at $5,846,715 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 11.40% of the company’s stock.

ICU Medical

ICU Medical, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells medical devices used in vascular therapy, critical care, and oncology applications worldwide. It offers infusion therapy products comprising a tube running from a bottle or plastic bag containing a solution to a catheter inserted in a patient's vein.

