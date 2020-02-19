First Trust Advisors LP Raises Stake in TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN)

First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN) by 96.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 177,264 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 87,127 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP owned approximately 0.24% of TowneBank worth $4,931,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of TOWN. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of TowneBank during the first quarter worth about $149,000. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TowneBank during the fourth quarter worth about $205,000. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of TowneBank by 74.9% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 8,582 shares of the bank’s stock worth $239,000 after buying an additional 3,675 shares in the last quarter. Bay Rivers Group purchased a new stake in shares of TowneBank during the fourth quarter worth about $483,000. Finally, Strs Ohio grew its holdings in shares of TowneBank by 44.7% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 21,700 shares of the bank’s stock worth $603,000 after buying an additional 6,700 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.59% of the company’s stock.

TOWN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of TowneBank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TowneBank from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of TowneBank from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, November 23rd. Finally, Stephens started coverage on shares of TowneBank in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. TowneBank has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.00.

TowneBank stock opened at $27.50 on Wednesday. TowneBank has a 1 year low of $23.71 and a 1 year high of $29.02. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $27.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.63. The company has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.25 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.97.

TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The bank reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.05. TowneBank had a net margin of 20.61% and a return on equity of 8.69%. The firm had revenue of $139.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $139.19 million. Sell-side analysts predict that TowneBank will post 1.97 EPS for the current year.

TowneBank Company Profile

TowneBank provides retail and commercial banking services for small- and medium-size businesses, professionals, and individuals. The company operates in three segments: Banking, Realty, and Insurance. It accepts various deposits products, including demand deposits, savings accounts, money rate savings, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts, and negotiable order of withdrawal accounts.

