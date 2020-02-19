First Trust Advisors LP Raises Stock Position in Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS)

First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS) by 3.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 74,473 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 2,789 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in Advanced Energy Industries were worth $5,302,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. purchased a new position in Advanced Energy Industries during the third quarter valued at approximately $22,672,000. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. lifted its position in Advanced Energy Industries by 2.4% during the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 357,669 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $20,534,000 after purchasing an additional 8,399 shares during the period. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Advanced Energy Industries during the fourth quarter valued at $21,264,000. Man Group plc increased its holdings in Advanced Energy Industries by 12.4% in the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 180,673 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $10,372,000 after buying an additional 19,943 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in Advanced Energy Industries by 7.0% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 173,803 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $9,978,000 after buying an additional 11,439 shares in the last quarter. 99.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Advanced Energy Industries stock opened at $72.00 on Wednesday. Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $46.01 and a 52-week high of $78.49. The company’s 50 day moving average is $73.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market cap of $2.95 billion, a PE ratio of 35.58 and a beta of 1.61.

Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The electronics maker reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.17. Advanced Energy Industries had a net margin of 12.25% and a return on equity of 13.00%. The company had revenue of $338.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $310.58 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.73 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 119.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on AEIS shares. Susquehanna Bancshares reissued a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of Advanced Energy Industries in a research note on Tuesday. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Advanced Energy Industries from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Advanced Energy Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Advanced Energy Industries from $68.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Advanced Energy Industries from $75.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.20.

Advanced Energy Industries Profile

Advanced Energy Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and supports power conversion, measurement, and control solutions that transform electrical power into various usable forms. It offers process power solutions, including direct current (DC), pulsed DC, low frequency alternating current, high voltage, and radio frequency (RF) power supplies, as well as RF matching networks and remote plasma sources for reactive gas applications and RF instrumentation.

