First Trust Advisors LP Reduces Position in Enviva Partners LP (NYSE:EVA)

First Trust Advisors LP decreased its position in Enviva Partners LP (NYSE:EVA) by 19.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 133,949 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 33,111 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP owned 0.40% of Enviva Partners worth $4,998,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Naples Global Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Enviva Partners by 12.4% in the 3rd quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 37,499 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,198,000 after buying an additional 4,124 shares during the period. Morse Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Enviva Partners in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $256,000. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Enviva Partners by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,485 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $559,000 after buying an additional 1,183 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Enviva Partners by 40.3% in the 3rd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 43,543 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,391,000 after buying an additional 12,515 shares during the period. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its stake in shares of Enviva Partners by 29.9% in the 4th quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 8,250 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $308,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares during the period.

Shares of EVA stock opened at $38.45 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $37.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.72. Enviva Partners LP has a one year low of $28.44 and a one year high of $39.30. The firm has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.26 and a beta of 0.88.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be issued a $0.675 dividend. This is a positive change from Enviva Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. This represents a $2.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.02%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. Enviva Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 380.28%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Enviva Partners from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. ValuEngine cut shares of Enviva Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. TheStreet cut shares of Enviva Partners from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Citigroup cut shares of Enviva Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $34.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.75.

Enviva Partners, LP produces and supplies utility-grade wood pellets. It serves utilities and large-scale power generators in the United Kingdom and other European markets. Enviva Partners GP, LLC operates as the general partner of the company. Enviva Partners, LP was founded in 2013 and is based in Bethesda, Maryland.

