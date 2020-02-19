First Trust Advisors LP Sells 288,007 Shares of Raytheon (NYSE:RTN)

First Trust Advisors LP lessened its position in Raytheon (NYSE:RTN) by 92.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 22,207 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 288,007 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in Raytheon were worth $4,880,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Railway Pension Investments Ltd boosted its position in Raytheon by 25.8% during the fourth quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd now owns 121,364 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $26,669,000 after buying an additional 24,900 shares during the period. Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Raytheon during the fourth quarter valued at about $52,000. MAI Capital Management boosted its position in Raytheon by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 74,466 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $16,363,000 after buying an additional 1,475 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Raytheon by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 6,892 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,487,000 after buying an additional 308 shares during the period. Finally, Morse Asset Management Inc boosted its position in Raytheon by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Morse Asset Management Inc now owns 7,190 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,580,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.08% of the company’s stock.

Raytheon stock opened at $224.00 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $227.37 and a 200-day moving average of $208.40. The firm has a market cap of $63.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.85. Raytheon has a 1-year low of $169.64 and a 1-year high of $233.48.

Raytheon (NYSE:RTN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The aerospace company reported $3.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.11 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $7.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8 billion. Raytheon had a net margin of 11.46% and a return on equity of 27.22%. Raytheon’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.93 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Raytheon will post 12.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have issued reports on RTN. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Raytheon from $235.00 to $257.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 price target on shares of Raytheon in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Raytheon from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Cfra upped their price target on shares of Raytheon from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $240.00 price target on shares of Raytheon and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $228.57.

In other news, Director Stephen J. Hadley sold 1,900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.00, for a total transaction of $440,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,750 shares in the company, valued at $2,030,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

About Raytheon

Raytheon Company develops integrated products, services, and solutions for the defense and other government markets worldwide. It operates through five segments: Integrated Defense Systems (IDS); Intelligence, Information and Services (IIS); Missile Systems (MS); Space and Airborne Systems (SAS); and Forcepoint.

