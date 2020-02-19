First Trust Advisors LP Sells 3,995 Shares of Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO)

First Trust Advisors LP lowered its position in shares of Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO) by 4.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 90,914 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 3,995 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in Winnebago Industries were worth $4,817,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Winnebago Industries by 453.1% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,467 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 2,021 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new stake in Winnebago Industries in the third quarter worth approximately $2,259,000. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in Winnebago Industries by 15.5% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 110,369 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,233,000 after purchasing an additional 14,793 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Winnebago Industries by 8.3% in the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 11,700 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $449,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in Winnebago Industries by 6.3% in the third quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 94,182 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,612,000 after purchasing an additional 5,600 shares during the last quarter. 93.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on WGO shares. SunTrust Banks raised their target price on shares of Winnebago Industries from $65.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. ValuEngine cut shares of Winnebago Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Winnebago Industries in a report on Monday, January 27th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $67.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Winnebago Industries from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $58.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Winnebago Industries from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “top pick” rating in a report on Monday, December 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Winnebago Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.00.

In other news, VP Steven Scott Degnan sold 6,044 shares of Winnebago Industries stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.68, for a total transaction of $342,573.92. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 32,905 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,865,055.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Bret A. Woodson sold 3,470 shares of Winnebago Industries stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.15, for a total transaction of $191,370.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 25,313 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,396,011.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WGO stock opened at $60.15 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $55.75 and its 200 day moving average is $45.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.39 and a beta of 1.60. Winnebago Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $28.16 and a 12-month high of $61.50. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Winnebago Industries (NYSE:WGO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, December 20th. The construction company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $588.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $541.52 million. Winnebago Industries had a net margin of 4.98% and a return on equity of 17.07%. The company’s revenue was up 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.70 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Winnebago Industries, Inc. will post 4.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 15th were paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 14th. Winnebago Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.79%.

Winnebago Industries, Inc manufactures and sells recreation vehicles and marine products primarily for use in leisure travel and outdoor recreation activities. The company operates in five segments: Winnebago Motorhomes, Winnebago Towables, Grand Design Towables, Winnebago Specialty Vehicles, and Chris-Craft Marine.

