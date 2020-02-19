First Trust Advisors LP Sells 96,428 Shares of Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT)

First Trust Advisors LP reduced its position in Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT) by 73.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 34,280 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 96,428 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP owned 0.06% of Euronet Worldwide worth $5,401,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Montag & Caldwell LLC raised its position in Euronet Worldwide by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Montag & Caldwell LLC now owns 3,688 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $581,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS increased its position in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 120,812 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $19,035,000 after acquiring an additional 10,441 shares during the period. Mizuho Securities USA LLC increased its position in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 19,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,072,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Creative Planning increased its position in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 28,777 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,534,000 after acquiring an additional 1,369 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its position in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 42.8% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 506,889 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $79,865,000 after acquiring an additional 151,820 shares during the period. 93.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on EEFT. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of Euronet Worldwide from $174.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. SunTrust Banks cut their price objective on shares of Euronet Worldwide from $190.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Euronet Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. ValuEngine raised shares of Euronet Worldwide from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Euronet Worldwide from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $180.50.

In other Euronet Worldwide news, SVP Martin L. Bruckner sold 12,893 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.97, for a total value of $1,985,135.21. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 17,898 shares in the company, valued at $2,755,755.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Nikos Fountas sold 70,755 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.36, for a total transaction of $11,134,006.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 40,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,373,866.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of EEFT stock opened at $144.30 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $7.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.82, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.99. The company’s 50 day moving average is $158.51 and its 200 day moving average is $152.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. Euronet Worldwide, Inc. has a 52-week low of $128.08 and a 52-week high of $171.25.

Euronet Worldwide (NASDAQ:EEFT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The business services provider reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $693.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $712.40 million. Euronet Worldwide had a net margin of 12.61% and a return on equity of 27.10%. Analysts anticipate that Euronet Worldwide, Inc. will post 7.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Euronet Worldwide, Inc provides payment and transaction processing and distribution solutions to financial institutions, retailers, service providers, and individual consumers worldwide. The company's Electronic Financial Transaction (EFT) Processing segment provides electronic payment solutions, including automated teller machine (ATM) cash withdrawal and deposit services, ATM network participation, outsourced ATM and point-of-sale (POS) management solutions, credit and debit card outsourcing, card issuing, and merchant acquiring services.

