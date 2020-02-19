First Trust Advisors LP Takes Position in NuStar Energy L.P. (NYSE:NS)

First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in NuStar Energy L.P. (NYSE:NS) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 183,602 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,746,000. First Trust Advisors LP owned 0.17% of NuStar Energy at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in NS. Actinver Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in NuStar Energy by 12.7% in the 4th quarter. Actinver Wealth Management Inc. now owns 8,877 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $229,000 after buying an additional 1,001 shares during the period. Arrow Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in NuStar Energy by 11.2% in the 3rd quarter. Arrow Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,628 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $471,000 after buying an additional 1,673 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in NuStar Energy by 582.7% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,683 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 2,290 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its stake in NuStar Energy by 20.1% in the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 36,185 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,020,000 after buying an additional 6,056 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Trust Co acquired a new position in NuStar Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at $225,000. 66.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get NuStar Energy alerts:

In other NuStar Energy news, Director Dan J. Hill acquired 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $26.59 per share, for a total transaction of $39,885.00. Also, Director William E. Greehey acquired 527,426 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $28.44 per share, for a total transaction of $14,999,995.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,646,530 shares in the company, valued at $274,347,313.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 8.90% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:NS opened at $27.46 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.86. NuStar Energy L.P. has a fifty-two week low of $25.32 and a fifty-two week high of $30.06. The stock has a market cap of $3.01 billion, a PE ratio of -11.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 15.39 and a beta of 1.61. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.70.

NuStar Energy (NYSE:NS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The pipeline company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.02. NuStar Energy had a negative net margin of 6.46% and a positive return on equity of 15.21%. The business had revenue of $399.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $421.01 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.09 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that NuStar Energy L.P. will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 10th were paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 7th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.74%. NuStar Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 86.64%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on NS. ValuEngine cut shares of NuStar Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of NuStar Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of NuStar Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.00.

NuStar Energy Profile

NuStar Energy L.P. engages in the terminalling, storage, and marketing of petroleum products. The company also engages in the transportation of petroleum products and anhydrous ammonia. It operates through three segments: Pipeline, Storage, and Fuels Marketing. The Pipeline segment transports refined petroleum products, crude oil, and anhydrous ammonia.

Featured Article: Diversification Important in Investing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NuStar Energy L.P. (NYSE:NS).

Receive News & Ratings for NuStar Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NuStar Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.