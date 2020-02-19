First Trust Advisors LP Trims Holdings in Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN)

First Trust Advisors LP cut its stake in Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN) by 37.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 169,871 shares of the company’s stock after selling 102,479 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in Elanco Animal Health were worth $5,003,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 4.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,483,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $692,331,000 after purchasing an additional 924,059 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 46.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,763,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,608,000 after purchasing an additional 3,087,565 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,437,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,320,000 after purchasing an additional 19,571 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,393,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,039,000 after purchasing an additional 7,999 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Thematic Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Elanco Animal Health in the fourth quarter valued at $36,821,000. Institutional investors own 98.54% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ELAN opened at $30.45 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 117.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.73. Elanco Animal Health has a 52-week low of $25.25 and a 52-week high of $35.46. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $30.49 and a 200 day moving average of $28.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 3.12.

In other Elanco Animal Health news, Director John P. Bilbrey acquired 3,766 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $26.58 per share, with a total value of $100,100.28. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 2,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $73,972.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms recently issued reports on ELAN. Raymond James began coverage on Elanco Animal Health in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. TheStreet raised Elanco Animal Health from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th. Gabelli reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Elanco Animal Health in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Elanco Animal Health from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, Bank of America raised Elanco Animal Health from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.83.

About Elanco Animal Health

Elanco Animal Health Incorporated, an animal health company, develops, manufactures, and markets products for companion and food animals. The company offers companion animal disease prevention products, such as parasiticide products that protect pets from worms, fleas, and ticks; companion animal therapeutics for pain, osteoarthritis, ear infections, cardiovascular, and dermatology indications; vaccines, nutritional enzymes, and animal-only antibiotics; and a range of food animal products used in ruminant and swine production.

