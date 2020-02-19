First Trust Advisors LP Trims Stock Position in Lumentum Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:LITE)

First Trust Advisors LP lessened its stake in shares of Lumentum Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:LITE) by 17.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 60,473 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 12,672 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP owned about 0.08% of Lumentum worth $4,796,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. State of Tennessee Treasury Department acquired a new position in shares of Lumentum in the 3rd quarter valued at $5,892,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Lumentum by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 910,174 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $48,749,000 after acquiring an additional 84,774 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Lumentum by 69.1% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 163,946 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,781,000 after acquiring an additional 66,976 shares during the period. Rothschild Investment Corp IL acquired a new position in shares of Lumentum in the 4th quarter valued at $3,201,000. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its holdings in shares of Lumentum by 14.6% in the 3rd quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 239,964 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,852,000 after acquiring an additional 30,590 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Lumentum alerts:

LITE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Northland Securities lifted their target price on shares of Lumentum from $77.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Lumentum from an “overweight” rating to an “equal” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $65.00 to $68.00 in a report on Monday, November 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $74.00 target price on shares of Lumentum and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $102.00 target price (up from $77.00) on shares of Lumentum in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Lumentum from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $87.84.

In other Lumentum news, SVP Judy G. Hamel sold 3,841 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $268,870.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 46,891 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,282,370. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Vincent Retort sold 46,931 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $3,285,170.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 83,457 shares in the company, valued at $5,841,990. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 62,795 shares of company stock worth $4,482,913 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LITE opened at $84.68 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 5.60 and a current ratio of 6.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.43. The company’s fifty day moving average is $81.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $67.13. Lumentum Holdings Inc has a 1 year low of $40.28 and a 1 year high of $93.23.

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The technology company reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $457.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $452.18 million. Lumentum had a negative net margin of 0.19% and a positive return on equity of 20.63%. Lumentum’s revenue was up 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.15 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Lumentum Holdings Inc will post 4.34 EPS for the current year.

Lumentum Profile

Lumentum Holdings Inc manufactures and sells optical and photonic products in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through two segments, Optical Communications and Commercial Lasers. The Optical Communications segment offers components, modules, and subsystems that enable the transmission and transport of video, audio, and text data over high-capacity fiber optic cables.

Featured Article: volatile stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Lumentum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lumentum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.