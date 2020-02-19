First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF (NASDAQ:FCAL) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $53.49

First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF (NASDAQ:FCAL)’s share price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $53.49 and traded as high as $54.46. First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF shares last traded at $54.41, with a volume of 4,495 shares.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.53.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 23rd were given a $0.095 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 22nd. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.09%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF by 1.6% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 23,662 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,260,000 after buying an additional 377 shares during the last quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its position in First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 8,405 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $449,000 after buying an additional 825 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF by 7.6% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 12,135 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $636,000 after buying an additional 853 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC boosted its stake in First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF by 12.6% in the 3rd quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 21,745 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,160,000 after purchasing an additional 2,439 shares during the period.

First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF Company Profile (NASDAQ:FCAL)

First California Financial Group, Inc is a bank holding company for its wholly owned subsidiary First California Bank (the Bank). The Bank is a full-service commercial bank. The Bank’s operations are primarily located within the areas commonly known as the 101 corridor stretching from the City of Ventura to Calabasas, California, the Moorpark-Simi Valley corridor, the western San Fernando Valley, the Tri-Cities area of Glendale-Burbank-Pasadena, the South Bay, the Inland Empire, north San Diego County, Century City and other parts of Los Angeles, Orange San Luis Obispo and Ventura Counties in Southern California.

