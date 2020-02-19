Four Corners Property Trust Inc (NYSE:FCPT) General Counsel James L. Brat Sells 3,000 Shares of Stock

Four Corners Property Trust Inc (NYSE:FCPT) General Counsel James L. Brat sold 3,000 shares of Four Corners Property Trust stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.08, for a total transaction of $96,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 55,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,794,266.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Four Corners Property Trust stock opened at $32.22 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.71 and a beta of 0.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 3.41. Four Corners Property Trust Inc has a fifty-two week low of $26.23 and a fifty-two week high of $32.28. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $29.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.39.

Four Corners Property Trust (NYSE:FCPT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The financial services provider reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $40.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.10 million. Four Corners Property Trust had a return on equity of 10.46% and a net margin of 45.32%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.36 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Four Corners Property Trust Inc will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on FCPT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Four Corners Property Trust in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Four Corners Property Trust in a research note on Friday, January 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $34.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Four Corners Property Trust from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Four Corners Property Trust from a “strong sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.00.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Four Corners Property Trust by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 106,761 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,019,000 after purchasing an additional 1,275 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Four Corners Property Trust by 19.0% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 92,096 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,604,000 after buying an additional 14,712 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in Four Corners Property Trust by 2.3% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 20,502 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $581,000 after buying an additional 468 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Four Corners Property Trust during the third quarter worth about $807,000. Finally, Pensionfund Sabic bought a new stake in Four Corners Property Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $169,000. 92.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Four Corners Property Trust

FCPT is a real estate investment trust primarily engaged in the acquisition and leasing of restaurant properties. The Company seeks to grow its portfolio primarily by acquiring additional real estate to lease, on a net basis, for use in the restaurant and food industry.

