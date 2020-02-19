Fox Corp (NASDAQ:FOX) Shares Bought by Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A.

Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its stake in Fox Corp (NASDAQ:FOX) by 38.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,878 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,461 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A.’s holdings in FOX were worth $978,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FOX. American International Group Inc. lifted its stake in FOX by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 72,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,622,000 after acquiring an additional 916 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in FOX by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 240,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,772,000 after acquiring an additional 8,502 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in FOX by 13.4% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 34,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,237,000 after acquiring an additional 4,039 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in FOX by 11.1% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 77,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,813,000 after acquiring an additional 7,724 shares during the period. Finally, Yacktman Asset Management LP lifted its stake in FOX by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP now owns 8,379,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,022,000 after acquiring an additional 656,684 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 22.77% of the company’s stock.

FOX has been the subject of several research reports. BidaskClub cut shares of FOX from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of FOX from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Wells Fargo & Co restated an “underperform” rating and set a $32.00 price objective (up from $30.00) on shares of FOX in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of FOX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. FOX presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.40.

NASDAQ:FOX opened at $37.22 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 3.52 and a quick ratio of 2.67. The firm has a market cap of $22.64 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.15. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $36.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.36. Fox Corp has a 1-year low of $29.61 and a 1-year high of $41.73.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.39). The firm had revenue of $3.78 billion for the quarter. FOX had a net margin of 15.22% and a return on equity of 14.73%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.54 earnings per share.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 3rd.

In other news, insider Viet D. Dinh sold 17,000 shares of FOX stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.80, for a total transaction of $625,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $314,124.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 17.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

FOX Profile

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States. The company operates through Cable Network Programming; Television; and Other, Corporate and Eliminations segments. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news, business news, and sports content for distribution primarily through cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators, telecommunications companies, and online video distributors.

