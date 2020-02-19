Franklin Financial Services (OTCMKTS:FRAF) versus Oritani Financial (OTCMKTS:ORIT) Financial Contrast

Franklin Financial Services (OTCMKTS:FRAF) and Oritani Financial (NASDAQ:ORIT) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, risk and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Franklin Financial Services and Oritani Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Franklin Financial Services 9.93% 5.12% 0.49% Oritani Financial 31.46% 9.63% 1.26%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Franklin Financial Services and Oritani Financial, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Franklin Financial Services 0 0 0 0 N/A Oritani Financial 0 0 1 0 3.00

Oritani Financial has a consensus price target of $19.00, indicating a potential upside of 2.15%. Given Oritani Financial’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Oritani Financial is more favorable than Franklin Financial Services.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

5.4% of Franklin Financial Services shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 68.3% of Oritani Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.4% of Franklin Financial Services shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 10.2% of Oritani Financial shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Franklin Financial Services and Oritani Financial’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Franklin Financial Services $57.50 million 2.81 $6.13 million N/A N/A Oritani Financial $160.51 million 5.23 $52.06 million $1.18 15.76

Oritani Financial has higher revenue and earnings than Franklin Financial Services.

Risk & Volatility

Franklin Financial Services has a beta of 0.57, meaning that its stock price is 43% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Oritani Financial has a beta of 0.69, meaning that its stock price is 31% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Franklin Financial Services pays an annual dividend of $1.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.2%. Oritani Financial pays an annual dividend of $0.72 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.9%. Oritani Financial pays out 61.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Oritani Financial has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years. Oritani Financial is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Summary

Oritani Financial beats Franklin Financial Services on 13 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Franklin Financial Services

Franklin Financial Services Corporation offers banking products and services. The company offers demand deposits and interest and non-interest bearing time and savings deposits. The company's deposits include jumbo deposits and retail time deposits. It provides commercial and industrial loans, consumer loans, commercial real estate loans, and other loans and leases. The company offers consumer loans, including credit card loans, revolving credit plans, and automotive loans. The bank offers commercial real estate loans for land development and on-site construction of industrial, commercial, residential, or farm buildings in the United States; real estate-backed residential loans; and commercial loans collateralized by real estate properties. It offers domestic and foreign commercial and industrial loans. The company offers loans for the purpose of financing agricultural production; loans which include planned and unplanned overdrafts, to governments in non-U.S. countries, to their official institutions, and to international and regional institutions. Franklin Financial Services Corporation was founded in 1906 and is based in Chambersburg, Pennsylvania.

About Oritani Financial

Oritani Financial Corp. operates as a savings and loan holding company for Oritani Bank that provides various banking services for individual and corporate customers. The company accepts a range of deposit products, such as non-interest and interest-bearing demand and NOW checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, savings accounts, retirement accounts, and time deposits. Its loan products include residential commercial real estate loans comprising mortgage loans secured by apartment buildings; commercial real estate loans, consisting of mortgage loans secured by retail anchor shopping centers, commercial offices, retail space, warehouses, and mixed-use buildings; residential real estate loans, such as one to four family residential real property and home equity loans; and second mortgage and equity loans, and home equity lines of credit, as well as construction loans. The company also invests in securities and real estate properties. As of June 30, 2018, it operated 25 full service branches in Bergen, Hudson, Essex, and Passaic counties, New Jersey; and lending offices in New York City and Cherry Hill, New Jersey. Oritani Financial Corp. was founded in 1911 and is headquartered in Washington Township, New Jersey.

