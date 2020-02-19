Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (FME) – Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (ETR: FME):

2/18/2020 – Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA was given a new €82.50 ($95.93) price target on by analysts at Warburg Research. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

2/17/2020 – Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA was given a new €84.00 ($97.67) price target on by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/14/2020 – Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA was given a new €78.70 ($91.51) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/14/2020 – Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA was given a new €89.95 ($104.59) price target on by analysts at Berenberg Bank. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/12/2020 – Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA was given a new €100.00 ($116.28) price target on by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/30/2020 – Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA was given a new €78.00 ($90.70) price target on by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/21/2020 – Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA was given a new €80.00 ($93.02) price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/20/2020 – Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA was given a new €78.70 ($91.51) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/14/2020 – Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA was given a new €78.70 ($91.51) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/6/2020 – Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA was given a new €78.70 ($91.51) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

FME stock opened at €74.52 ($86.65) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 101.27, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.41 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.73. The business’s fifty day moving average price is €69.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €64.71. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA has a fifty-two week low of €57.24 ($66.56) and a fifty-two week high of €76.68 ($89.16).

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co KGaA, a kidney dialysis company, provides dialysis care and related services, and other health care services in Germany, the United States, and internationally. It offers dialysis treatment and related laboratory and diagnostic services through a network of outpatient dialysis clinics; materials, training, and patient support services comprising clinical monitoring, follow-up assistance, and arranging for delivery of the supplies to the patient's residence; and dialysis services under contract to hospitals in the United States for the hospitalized end-stage renal disease (ESRD) patients and for patients suffering from acute kidney failure.

