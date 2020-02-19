Fresenius SE & Co KGaA (FRA:FRE) PT Set at €72.10 by Berenberg Bank

Fresenius SE & Co KGaA (FRA:FRE) has been assigned a €72.10 ($83.84) target price by Berenberg Bank in a report issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s target price indicates a potential upside of 48.57% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on FRE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €59.40 ($69.07) price objective on Fresenius SE & Co KGaA and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Deutsche Bank set a €65.00 ($75.58) price objective on Fresenius SE & Co KGaA and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Warburg Research set a €63.00 ($73.26) price objective on Fresenius SE & Co KGaA and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. HSBC set a €53.00 ($61.63) price objective on Fresenius SE & Co KGaA and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a €52.00 ($60.47) price objective on Fresenius SE & Co KGaA and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Fresenius SE & Co KGaA has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €56.03 ($65.16).

Get Fresenius SE & Co KGaA alerts:

FRE stock opened at €48.53 ($56.43) on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of €48.61 and a 200-day moving average price of €46.57. Fresenius SE & Co KGaA has a 1-year low of €60.16 ($69.95) and a 1-year high of €80.00 ($93.02).

Fresenius SE & Co KGaA Company Profile

Fresenius SE & Co KGaA, a health care group, provides products and services for dialysis, hospitals, and outpatient medical care worldwide. The company operates through Fresenius Medical Care, Fresenius Kabi, Fresenius Helios, and Fresenius Vamed segments. The Fresenius Medical Care segment offers products for patients with chronic kidney failure.

Featured Story: Price-Sales Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Fresenius SE & Co KGaA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fresenius SE & Co KGaA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.