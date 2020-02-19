Fresnillo (LON:FRES) PT Lowered to GBX 690

Fresnillo (LON:FRES) had its target price cut by equities research analysts at Citigroup from GBX 700 ($9.21) to GBX 690 ($9.08) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Citigroup‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 0.29% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on FRES. Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Fresnillo from GBX 580 ($7.63) to GBX 550 ($7.23) and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Fresnillo from GBX 550 ($7.23) to GBX 600 ($7.89) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Barclays reduced their price objective on Fresnillo from GBX 680 ($8.95) to GBX 640 ($8.42) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Fresnillo in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector performer” rating and issued a GBX 660 ($8.68) price objective on shares of Fresnillo in a research report on Friday, November 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 679 ($8.93).

Get Fresnillo alerts:

Shares of Fresnillo stock opened at GBX 688 ($9.05) on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.07 billion and a P/E ratio of 26.67. The company has a quick ratio of 5.37, a current ratio of 7.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.08. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 646.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 651.73. Fresnillo has a 12-month low of GBX 536.80 ($7.06) and a 12-month high of GBX 1,028 ($13.52).

Fresnillo Company Profile

Fresnillo Plc mines, develops, and produces non-ferrous minerals in Mexico. It primarily explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc concentrates. The company's operating mines include the Fresnillo, Saucito, Ciénega, Herradura, Soledad-Dipolos, Noche Buena, and San Julián; development projects comprise the Pyrites Plant, and second line of the DLP at Herradura; and advanced exploration projects consist of the Juanicipio, Las Casas, Cebollitas Cluster, Centauro Deep, Centauro Pit Expansion as part of Herradura, and Orisyvo.

Featured Story: Closed-End Mutual Funds

Receive News & Ratings for Fresnillo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fresnillo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.