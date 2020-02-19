FY2020 Earnings Estimate for Gladstone Commercial Co. Issued By DA Davidson (NASDAQ:GOOD)

Gladstone Commercial Co. (NASDAQ:GOOD) – Equities research analysts at DA Davidson lowered their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for Gladstone Commercial in a research note issued to investors on Friday, February 14th. DA Davidson analyst B. Oxford now forecasts that the real estate investment trust will earn $1.60 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $1.62. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Gladstone Commercial’s FY2021 earnings at $1.72 EPS.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on GOOD. B. Riley lowered their target price on shares of Gladstone Commercial from $24.00 to $22.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Gladstone Commercial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Gladstone Commercial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, National Securities assumed coverage on shares of Gladstone Commercial in a research report on Monday, November 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.17.

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOD opened at $21.18 on Monday. Gladstone Commercial has a 52 week low of $20.12 and a 52 week high of $23.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.97, a quick ratio of 7.90 and a current ratio of 7.90. The company has a market capitalization of $736.62 million, a PE ratio of -132.38 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $21.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.42.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 20th will be given a dividend of $0.1252 per share. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 19th. Gladstone Commercial’s dividend payout ratio is 94.94%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gladstone Commercial during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Gladstone Commercial during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gladstone Commercial during the fourth quarter worth $133,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in shares of Gladstone Commercial during the fourth quarter worth $137,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Gladstone Commercial by 33.3% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 6,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $140,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. 58.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Gladstone Commercial Company Profile

Gladstone Commercial Corporation is a real estate investment trust focused on acquiring, owning, and operating net leased industrial and office properties across the United States. Including payments through April 2019, Gladstone Commercial has paid 172 consecutive monthly cash distributions on its common stock.

