FY2020 Earnings Forecast for Temenos AG Issued By Jefferies Financial Group (OTCMKTS:TMNSF)

Temenos AG (OTCMKTS:TMNSF) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group increased their FY2020 EPS estimates for Temenos in a report released on Wednesday, February 12th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst P. Kratz now expects that the company will post earnings of $3.98 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $3.73. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Temenos’ FY2021 earnings at $4.47 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $5.16 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $6.00 EPS.

Several other research firms also recently commented on TMNSF. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Temenos from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $189.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Temenos in a report on Monday, November 25th.

TMNSF stock opened at $164.00 on Monday. Temenos has a one year low of $134.64 and a one year high of $200.00. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $159.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $158.95.

Temenos Company Profile

Temenos AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sells integrated banking software systems primarily to banking and other financial services institutions worldwide. The company provides core banking platform for financial institutions; analytics solutions; Front Office, an integrated, role-specific, and multi-channel solution that supports banks daily interactions and long term relationships with their retail, corporate, mass affluent, and HNW customers; and breaking channels solutions, which enables its clients to deliver products and services for various business line through self-service and assisted channels for bank staff and customers.

