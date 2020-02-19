FY2020 EPS Estimates for Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Ltd (NYSE:NTB) Cut by Analyst

Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Ltd (NYSE:NTB) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler decreased their FY2020 EPS estimates for shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son in a note issued to investors on Thursday, February 13th. Piper Sandler analyst A. Twerdahl now expects that the bank will earn $3.72 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $3.85.

NTB has been the topic of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. ValuEngine cut shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. TheStreet raised shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son from $39.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.00.

Shares of NTB opened at $33.42 on Monday. Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son has a 12 month low of $26.08 and a 12 month high of $41.84. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $35.20 and its 200-day moving average is $32.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a PE ratio of 9.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NTB. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Huntington National Bank acquired a new stake in Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son in the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son in the third quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.22% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 26th will be given a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 25th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.27%. This is a positive change from Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38.

Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Company Profile

The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited provides a range of community, commercial, and private banking services to individuals and small to medium-sized businesses. It accepts retail and corporate checking, savings, term, and non-interest bearing deposits, as well as certificates of deposit. The company's lending portfolio includes residential mortgage lending, automobile financing, consumer financing, credit cards, overdraft facilities, commercial real estate lending, and commercial and industrial loans.

