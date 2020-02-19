FY2020 EPS Estimates for Tripadvisor Inc Cut by Analyst (NASDAQ:TRIP)

Tripadvisor Inc (NASDAQ:TRIP) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler decreased their FY2020 earnings estimates for shares of Tripadvisor in a research report issued on Thursday, February 13th. Piper Sandler analyst M. Olson now anticipates that the travel company will earn $1.22 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $1.30. Piper Sandler has a “Neutral” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Tripadvisor’s FY2021 earnings at $1.32 EPS.

Tripadvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The travel company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $335.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $334.44 million. Tripadvisor had a return on equity of 10.27% and a net margin of 8.01%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.27 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on TRIP. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on Tripadvisor from $45.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tripadvisor from a “strong sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Wedbush decreased their price objective on Tripadvisor from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 14th. SunTrust Banks reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $43.00 price objective on shares of Tripadvisor in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Cowen upgraded Tripadvisor from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.61.

Shares of TRIP opened at $28.87 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.02 billion, a PE ratio of 32.44, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.33. Tripadvisor has a 1 year low of $27.12 and a 1 year high of $57.51.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Man Group plc increased its position in Tripadvisor by 52.6% during the fourth quarter. Man Group plc now owns 401,800 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $12,207,000 after buying an additional 138,514 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Tripadvisor by 124.4% during the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 243,172 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $7,388,000 after buying an additional 134,791 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its position in Tripadvisor by 88.8% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,467 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 690 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Tripadvisor during the fourth quarter worth approximately $11,077,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in Tripadvisor by 666.7% during the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 305,715 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $9,288,000 after buying an additional 265,842 shares during the period. 76.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TripAdvisor, Inc operates as an online travel company. It operates in two segments, Hotel and Non-Hotel. The company operates TripAdvisor-branded Websites, including tripadvisor.com in the United States; and localized versions of the Website in 48 markets and 28 languages. It also manages and operates other travel media brands that provide users the comprehensive travel-planning and trip-taking resources in the travel industry, such as airfarewatchdog.com, bookingbuddy.com, cruisecritic.com, familyvacationcritic.com, flipkey.com, thefork.com, holidaywatchdog.com, housetrip.com, jetsetter.com, niumba.com, onetime.com, oyster.com, seatguru.com, smartertravel.com, tingo.com, vacationhomerentals.com, and viator.com, as well as www.bokun.io and holidaylettings.co.uk.

