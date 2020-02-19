GEELY AUTOMOBIL/ADR (OTCMKTS:GELYY) Cut to Sell at ValuEngine

GEELY AUTOMOBIL/ADR (OTCMKTS:GELYY) was downgraded by research analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded GEELY AUTOMOBIL/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th.

Shares of GELYY opened at $38.46 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $16.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.71 and a beta of 1.18. GEELY AUTOMOBIL/ADR has a fifty-two week low of $26.45 and a fifty-two week high of $48.10. The business’s 50-day moving average is $37.05 and its 200-day moving average is $35.28.

GEELY AUTOMOBIL/ADR Company Profile

Geely Automobile Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, operates as an automobile manufacturer primarily in the People's Republic of China. The company engages in the research and development, production, marketing, and sale of automobiles, automobile parts, and related automobile components, as well as provision of related after-sales and technical services.

