Gentherm (NASDAQ:THRM) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Gentherm (NASDAQ:THRM) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Gentherm Inc. is a developer and marketer of innovative thermal management technologies for a broad range of heating and cooling and temperature control applications. The Company offers heated seating, climate seating, electronics, and cables for the automotive markets. It is also building thermoelectric generators to capture the heat and convert it into electricity for various applications in automotive, industrial, and materials sectors. Gentherm Inc., formerly known as Amerigon Incorporated, is based in Northville, Michigan. “

THRM has been the subject of several other research reports. Roth Capital increased their target price on shares of Gentherm from to in a report on Friday, February 14th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Gentherm from a c+ rating to a b+ rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. BidaskClub cut shares of Gentherm from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. ValuEngine cut shares of Gentherm from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, December 26th. Finally, Barrington Research restated a buy rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Gentherm in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Gentherm presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $47.00.

Shares of THRM opened at $46.16 on Tuesday. Gentherm has a 12 month low of $35.63 and a 12 month high of $49.39. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.45, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

In related news, VP Paul Cameron Giberson sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.78, for a total transaction of $256,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 11,865 shares in the company, valued at $507,584.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of THRM. Great Diamond Partners LLC bought a new stake in Gentherm during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. US Bancorp DE raised its position in Gentherm by 52.9% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 731 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in Gentherm during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in Gentherm by 73.8% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,159 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 492 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in Gentherm during the fourth quarter worth $99,000.

About Gentherm

Gentherm, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of heating, cooling, and ventilating devices. It operates through the following business segments: Automotive and Industrial.. The Automotive segment designs, develops, produces, and sells automotive seat comfort systems, specialized automotive cable systems, and automotive and non-automotive thermal convenience products.

