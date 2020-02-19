Globant (NYSE:GLOB) Given New $129.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Globant (NYSE:GLOB) had its target price raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $119.00 to $129.00 in a report published on Tuesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the information technology services provider’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on GLOB. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Globant from $113.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Globant from $114.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Globant from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $108.67.

Shares of NYSE:GLOB opened at $128.61 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Globant has a 12 month low of $67.60 and a 12 month high of $131.00. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $118.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $103.47. The company has a market cap of $4.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.73 and a beta of 0.87.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Globant by 30.7% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 77,255 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $7,075,000 after acquiring an additional 18,168 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Globant by 142.1% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,656 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $151,000 after acquiring an additional 972 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado purchased a new position in shares of Globant during the third quarter worth approximately $270,000. Andra AP fonden increased its position in shares of Globant by 32.6% during the third quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 73,200 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $6,704,000 after acquiring an additional 18,000 shares during the period. Finally, Calamos Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Globant during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,998,000. 79.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Globant Company Profile

Globant SA, a technology services company, provides services related to application development, testing, infrastructure management, and application maintenance worldwide. The company offers machine learning, pattern recognition, natural language understanding, future of organizations, customer insight, behavioral change, product innovation, design thinking, product management discovery and delivery, and product coaching services.

