Godaddy (NYSE:GDDY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by JMP Securities

Godaddy (NYSE:GDDY)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities researchers at JMP Securities in a report released on Tuesday, TipRanks reports. They presently have a $93.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock. JMP Securities’ price target suggests a potential upside of 19.80% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on GDDY. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Godaddy in a report on Monday, November 4th. SunTrust Banks dropped their price objective on Godaddy to and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Godaddy in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $81.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine raised Godaddy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 29th. Finally, TheStreet raised Godaddy from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, November 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.00.

Shares of NYSE GDDY opened at $77.63 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.37 billion, a PE ratio of 102.15 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.78, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $70.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $67.07. Godaddy has a fifty-two week low of $59.93 and a fifty-two week high of $82.30.

Godaddy (NYSE:GDDY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The technology company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $780.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $777.03 million. Godaddy had a net margin of 4.58% and a return on equity of 20.18%. On average, equities analysts expect that Godaddy will post 1.13 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Brian Sharples sold 850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.79, for a total transaction of $61,871.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $673,161.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Nima Kelly sold 1,154 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.61, for a total value of $78,021.94. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 124,411 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,411,427.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 5,462 shares of company stock valued at $372,963 in the last three months. 12.64% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sciencast Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Godaddy by 209.9% during the 3rd quarter. Sciencast Management LP now owns 20,700 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,266,000 after buying an additional 14,020 shares in the last quarter. Andra AP fonden raised its holdings in shares of Godaddy by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 71,700 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,731,000 after buying an additional 7,000 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Godaddy by 76.1% during the 3rd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 4,756 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $314,000 after buying an additional 2,056 shares in the last quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Godaddy by 34.7% during the 3rd quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 4,221 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $279,000 after buying an additional 1,088 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Godaddy by 35.4% in the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 46,576 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,073,000 after purchasing an additional 12,187 shares in the last quarter. 96.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Godaddy Company Profile

GoDaddy Inc designs and develops cloud-based technology products for small businesses, Web design professionals, and individuals in the United States and internationally. The company provides domain name registration product that enables to engage customers at the initial stage of establishing a digital identity; and hosting products, including shared Website hosting, Website hosting on virtual private servers and virtual dedicated servers, managed hosting, and security.

