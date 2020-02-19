Goldman Sachs Group Reiterates Buy Rating for Glencore (LON:GLEN)

Glencore (LON:GLEN)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at Goldman Sachs Group in a report issued on Monday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on GLEN. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 300 ($3.95) price target on shares of Glencore in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Deutsche Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Glencore in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Barclays reduced their price target on Glencore from GBX 290 ($3.81) to GBX 285 ($3.75) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on Glencore from GBX 300 ($3.95) to GBX 285 ($3.75) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Finally, HSBC reduced their price target on Glencore from GBX 280 ($3.68) to GBX 275 ($3.62) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Glencore has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 273.56 ($3.60).

Shares of LON GLEN opened at GBX 226.10 ($2.97) on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $30.53 billion and a PE ratio of 36.47. Glencore has a fifty-two week low of GBX 188.23 ($2.48) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 2,334.50 ($30.71). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.29, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 1.05. The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 235.18 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 238.01.

Glencore Company Profile

Glencore plc engages in the production, refinement, processing, storage, transport, and marketing of metals and minerals, energy products, and agricultural products. It operates in three segments: Metals and Minerals, Energy Products, and Agricultural Products. The Metals and Minerals segment is involved in smelting, refining, mining, processing, and storing zinc, copper, lead, alumina, aluminum, ferroalloys, nickel, cobalt, and iron ore.

