Goldman Sachs Group Reiterates Neutral Rating for Anglo American (LON:AAL)

Anglo American (LON:AAL)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reissued by research analysts at Goldman Sachs Group in a report released on Monday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

AAL has been the topic of several other research reports. HSBC lowered Anglo American to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from GBX 2,350 ($30.91) to GBX 2,300 ($30.26) in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Anglo American in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Anglo American from GBX 2,650 ($34.86) to GBX 3,050 ($40.12) and gave the stock a “top pick” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Societe Generale lowered Anglo American to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from GBX 2,360 ($31.04) to GBX 2,230 ($29.33) in a report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, DZ Bank increased their price target on Anglo American from GBX 1,580 ($20.78) to GBX 1,600 ($21.05) and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 2,228.13 ($29.31).

Get Anglo American alerts:

Shares of LON:AAL opened at GBX 2,054.50 ($27.03) on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 1,961.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 1,951.15. The firm has a market cap of $28.08 billion and a P/E ratio of 238.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.15, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.51. Anglo American has a 52-week low of GBX 1,654.80 ($21.77) and a 52-week high of GBX 2,294 ($30.18).

In related news, insider Jim Rutherford acquired 1,078 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 2,183 ($28.72) per share, with a total value of £23,532.74 ($30,955.99).

Anglo American Company Profile

Anglo American plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in exploring, mining, and processing various metals and minerals worldwide. The company explores for rough and polished diamonds, copper, platinum group metals, metallurgical and thermal coal, and iron; and nickel and manganese ores, as well as alloys.

Featured Article: How is the discount rate different from the Federal Funds rate?



Receive News & Ratings for Anglo American Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anglo American and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.