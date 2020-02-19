Goodman Group (ASX:GMG) Sets New 1-Year High at $16.68

Goodman Group (ASX:GMG) shares hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as A$16.68 ($11.83) and last traded at A$16.58 ($11.76), with a volume of 1467871 shares. The stock had previously closed at A$16.56 ($11.74).

The firm has a market cap of $30.39 billion and a PE ratio of 19.04. The company has a quick ratio of 2.54, a current ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.27. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is A$14.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is A$14.47.

Get Goodman Group alerts:

The firm also recently disclosed a Interim dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 25th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 30th. Goodman Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.36%.

Goodman Group Company Profile (ASX:GMG)

Goodman Group is an integrated property group with operations throughout Australia, New Zealand, Asia, Europe, the United Kingdom, North America and Brazil. Goodman Group, comprised of the stapled entities Goodman Limited, Goodman Industrial Trust and Goodman Logistics (HK) Limited, is the largest industrial property group listed on the Australian Securities Exchange and one of the largest listed specialist investment managers of industrial property and business space globally.

Recommended Story: What is Liquidity?

Receive News & Ratings for Goodman Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goodman Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.