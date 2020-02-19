Goodrich Petroleum Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:GDP) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Goodrich Petroleum Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:GDP) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $13.50.

A number of brokerages recently commented on GDP. Zacks Investment Research raised Goodrich Petroleum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Northland Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 price target on shares of Goodrich Petroleum in a report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, SunTrust Banks reduced their price target on Goodrich Petroleum from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 19th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Walthausen & Co. LLC raised its stake in Goodrich Petroleum by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Walthausen & Co. LLC now owns 94,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $945,000 after buying an additional 6,500 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in Goodrich Petroleum by 43.5% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 12,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after buying an additional 3,822 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its stake in Goodrich Petroleum by 102.9% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 9,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 4,609 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Goodrich Petroleum by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 148,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,493,000 after buying an additional 4,921 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Goodrich Petroleum by 542.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 296,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,852,000 after buying an additional 250,338 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN GDP opened at $5.95 on Wednesday. Goodrich Petroleum has a 1-year low of $5.18 and a 1-year high of $15.24. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $10.73.

Goodrich Petroleum Company Profile

Goodrich Petroleum Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas. It primarily holds interests in the Haynesville Shale Trend in northwest Louisiana and East Texas; Tuscaloosa Marine Shale Trend located in southwest Mississippi and southeast Louisiana; and the Eagle Ford Shale Trend situated in South Texas.

