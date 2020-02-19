Goodrich Petroleum Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:GDP) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Goodrich Petroleum Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:GDP) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $13.50.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. SunTrust Banks reduced their price target on Goodrich Petroleum from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Northland Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 price target on shares of Goodrich Petroleum in a report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Goodrich Petroleum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th.

Get Goodrich Petroleum alerts:

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Goodrich Petroleum by 0.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 433,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,632,000 after acquiring an additional 1,757 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Goodrich Petroleum by 43.5% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 12,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after acquiring an additional 3,822 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Goodrich Petroleum by 102.9% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 9,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 4,609 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Goodrich Petroleum by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 148,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,493,000 after acquiring an additional 4,921 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Walthausen & Co. LLC raised its holdings in shares of Goodrich Petroleum by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Walthausen & Co. LLC now owns 94,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $945,000 after acquiring an additional 6,500 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEAMERICAN GDP opened at $5.95 on Wednesday. Goodrich Petroleum has a twelve month low of $5.18 and a twelve month high of $15.24. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.73.

Goodrich Petroleum Company Profile

Goodrich Petroleum Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas. It primarily holds interests in the Haynesville Shale Trend in northwest Louisiana and East Texas; Tuscaloosa Marine Shale Trend located in southwest Mississippi and southeast Louisiana; and the Eagle Ford Shale Trend situated in South Texas.

Featured Article: Why are analyst ratings important in trading stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Goodrich Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goodrich Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.