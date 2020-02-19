Grainger (LON:GRI) PT Raised to GBX 370 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Grainger (LON:GRI) had its price target upped by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 330 ($4.34) to GBX 370 ($4.87) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 10.18% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Grainger from GBX 260 ($3.42) to GBX 270 ($3.55) and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Grainger in a report on Thursday, February 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a GBX 400 ($5.26) target price on the stock. Numis Securities reissued an “add” rating on shares of Grainger in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Grainger in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Grainger from GBX 245 ($3.22) to GBX 300 ($3.95) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 316.43 ($4.16).

Grainger stock opened at GBX 335.80 ($4.42) on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2.07 billion and a PE ratio of 16.96. Grainger has a 52-week low of GBX 205.60 ($2.70) and a 52-week high of GBX 318 ($4.18). The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 4.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 105.77. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 307.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 270.94.

In other news, insider Vanessa Simms acquired 106 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 280 ($3.68) per share, with a total value of £296.80 ($390.42).

Grainger Company Profile

Grainger plc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, develops, manages, and rents residential properties in the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: Residential, Development, and Funds. It also provides property and asset management services. The company was founded in 1912 and is headquartered in Newcastle upon Tyne, the United Kingdom.

