Halma (LON:HLMA) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Peel Hunt

Investment analysts at Peel Hunt assumed coverage on shares of Halma (LON:HLMA) in a research note issued on Wednesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. The firm set an “add” rating and a GBX 2,350 ($30.91) price target on the stock. Peel Hunt’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 6.82% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also commented on HLMA. Barclays assumed coverage on Halma in a report on Monday, January 20th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a GBX 2,030 ($26.70) target price for the company. Berenberg Bank lifted their target price on Halma from GBX 1,705 ($22.43) to GBX 1,850 ($24.34) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Halma from GBX 2,040 ($26.84) to GBX 2,070 ($27.23) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. BNP Paribas reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Halma in a report on Thursday, November 28th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group raised Halma to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from GBX 1,900 ($24.99) to GBX 2,300 ($30.26) in a report on Monday, January 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 1,960.45 ($25.79).

Halma stock opened at GBX 2,200 ($28.94) on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $8.35 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.32. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 2,147.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 2,022.44. Halma has a 12 month low of GBX 19.03 ($0.25) and a 12 month high of GBX 2,261 ($29.74). The company has a current ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.87.

In related news, insider Marc Ronchetti sold 5,408 shares of Halma stock in a transaction on Saturday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 2,055 ($27.03), for a total value of £111,134.40 ($146,191.00).

About Halma

Halma plc provides process and infrastructure safety, medical, and environmental and analysis products worldwide. Its Process Safety segment offers safety systems for warehousing and hazardous industrial processes; gas detection instruments; pressure management products; interlocking systems for safeguarding dangerous machines; pipeline corrosion monitoring products and systems; and process safety systems.

