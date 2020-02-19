Harry A. Lawton III Buys 1,273 Shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) Stock

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) CEO Harry A. Lawton III bought 1,273 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $98.36 per share, for a total transaction of $125,212.28. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 39,963 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,930,760.68. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of Tractor Supply stock opened at $97.83 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $93.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $96.07. The company has a market capitalization of $11.62 billion, a PE ratio of 20.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. Tractor Supply has a 52 week low of $88.02 and a 52 week high of $114.25.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The specialty retailer reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $2.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.25 billion. Tractor Supply had a net margin of 6.73% and a return on equity of 37.09%. The business’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.11 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Tractor Supply will post 5.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 24th will be given a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 21st. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.91%.

TSCO has been the topic of several analyst reports. Bank of America raised Tractor Supply from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 31st. ValuEngine raised Tractor Supply from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Tractor Supply from $113.00 to $119.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Tractor Supply from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $115.00 target price (up previously from $105.00) on shares of Tractor Supply in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $108.52.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Tractor Supply by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,529,219 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,036,779,000 after acquiring an additional 182,508 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in Tractor Supply by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,977,846 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $278,249,000 after acquiring an additional 186,767 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Tractor Supply by 42.7% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,080,514 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $194,405,000 after acquiring an additional 622,515 shares during the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC grew its position in Tractor Supply by 22.0% in the 4th quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,831,205 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $171,108,000 after acquiring an additional 330,460 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in Tractor Supply by 24.8% in the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,526,255 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $142,613,000 after acquiring an additional 302,843 shares during the last quarter. 82.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Tractor Supply Company Profile

Tractor Supply Company operates rural lifestyle retail stores in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

