Head to Head Comparison: FORUM MERGER II/SH CL A (NASDAQ:FMCI) versus Global Cord Blood (NASDAQ:CO)

FORUM MERGER II/SH CL A (NASDAQ:FMCI) and Global Cord Blood (NYSE:CO) are both small-cap unclassified companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares FORUM MERGER II/SH CL A and Global Cord Blood’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets FORUM MERGER II/SH CL A N/A N/A N/A Global Cord Blood 34.86% 10.88% 5.73%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares FORUM MERGER II/SH CL A and Global Cord Blood’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio FORUM MERGER II/SH CL A N/A N/A $1.08 million N/A N/A Global Cord Blood $147.03 million 3.76 $43.38 million N/A N/A

Global Cord Blood has higher revenue and earnings than FORUM MERGER II/SH CL A.

Volatility and Risk

FORUM MERGER II/SH CL A has a beta of 0.04, suggesting that its stock price is 96% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Global Cord Blood has a beta of 0.17, suggesting that its stock price is 83% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for FORUM MERGER II/SH CL A and Global Cord Blood, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score FORUM MERGER II/SH CL A 0 0 0 0 N/A Global Cord Blood 0 0 0 0 N/A

Institutional and Insider Ownership

61.2% of FORUM MERGER II/SH CL A shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 16.2% of Global Cord Blood shares are held by institutional investors. 21.7% of FORUM MERGER II/SH CL A shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Global Cord Blood beats FORUM MERGER II/SH CL A on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

FORUM MERGER II/SH CL A Company Profile

Forum Merger II Corporation intends to acquire assets and businesses through a merger, capital stock exchange, stock purchase, reorganization, or business combination. The company was founded in 2018 and is based in New York, New York.

Global Cord Blood Company Profile

Global Cord Blood Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides umbilical cord blood storage and ancillary services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers cord blood testing, processing, and storage services under the direction of subscribers; and tests, processes, and stores donated cord blood, as well as provides matching services. As of March 31, 2018, it had three operating cord blood banks in the Beijing municipality, the Guangdong province, and the Zhejiang province. The company was formerly known as China Cord Blood Corporation and changed its name to Global Cord Blood Corporation in March 2018. Global Cord Blood Corporation is based in Central, Hong Kong. Global Cord Blood Corporation is a subsidiary of Nanjing Ying Peng Hui Kang Medical Industry Investment Partnership (Limited Partnership).

