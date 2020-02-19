Head-To-Head Contrast: First National Bank Alaska (OTCMKTS:FBAK) versus West Bancorporation (OTCMKTS:WTBA)

First National Bank Alaska (OTCMKTS:FBAK) and West Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WTBA) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, risk and valuation.

Risk & Volatility

First National Bank Alaska has a beta of 0.14, indicating that its stock price is 86% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, West Bancorporation has a beta of 0.71, indicating that its stock price is 29% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

First National Bank Alaska pays an annual dividend of $12.80 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.3%. West Bancorporation pays an annual dividend of $0.84 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.7%. West Bancorporation pays out 48.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. West Bancorporation has raised its dividend for 7 consecutive years.

Profitability

This table compares First National Bank Alaska and West Bancorporation’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets First National Bank Alaska N/A N/A N/A West Bancorporation 26.82% 14.29% 1.21%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.6% of First National Bank Alaska shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 39.6% of West Bancorporation shares are held by institutional investors. 3.1% of West Bancorporation shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for First National Bank Alaska and West Bancorporation, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score First National Bank Alaska 0 0 0 0 N/A West Bancorporation 0 0 0 0 N/A

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares First National Bank Alaska and West Bancorporation’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio First National Bank Alaska $169.55 million 4.54 $55.60 million N/A N/A West Bancorporation $106.99 million 3.51 $28.69 million $1.74 13.19

First National Bank Alaska has higher revenue and earnings than West Bancorporation.

Summary

West Bancorporation beats First National Bank Alaska on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About First National Bank Alaska

First National Bank Alaska, a commercial bank, provides various banking products and services for business, industry, and individual customers primarily in Alaska. It offers personal banking products and services, including savings and checking accounts; money market deposits and safe deposit services; certificates of deposit; individual retirement accounts; and personal and home equity loans. The company also provides business banking products and services, such as business checking and savings accounts, and money market deposits; cash management, safe deposit, and merchant services; and loans for stability and growth. In addition, it offers debit and credit cards, trust and investment management, online and mobile banking, escrow, and convenience banking services. The company operates through 29 branches. First National Bank Alaska was founded in 1922 and is headquartered in Anchorage, Alaska.

About West Bancorporation

West Bancorporation, Inc. operates as the financial holding company for West Bank that provides community banking and trust services to individuals and small- to medium-sized businesses in the United States. It offers various deposit products, including checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time certificates of deposit. The company also provides loan products comprising commercial real estate loans, construction and land development loans, commercial lines of credit, and commercial term loans; consumer loans, including loans extended to individuals for household, family, and other personal expenditures not secured by real estate; and 1-4 family residential mortgages and home equity loans. In addition, it offers trust services, including the administration of estates, conservatorships, personal trusts, and agency accounts. Further, the company provides Internet and mobile banking services; treasury management services comprising cash management, client-generated automated clearing house transaction, remote deposit, and fraud protection services; and merchant credit card processing services and corporate credit cards. It has eight offices in the Des Moines area; one office in Coralville; and one office in Rochester, Minnesota. West Bancorporation, Inc. was founded in 1893 and is based in West Des Moines, Iowa.

