Head-To-Head Contrast: TRINITY BK N A/SH (OTCMKTS:TYBT) & TFS Financial (OTCMKTS:TFSL)

TRINITY BK N A/SH (OTCMKTS:TYBT) and TFS Financial (NASDAQ:TFSL) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, dividends, valuation and risk.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.9% of TRINITY BK N A/SH shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 11.3% of TFS Financial shares are held by institutional investors. 1.6% of TFS Financial shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility and Risk

TRINITY BK N A/SH has a beta of 0.04, meaning that its share price is 96% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, TFS Financial has a beta of 0.14, meaning that its share price is 86% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

TRINITY BK N A/SH pays an annual dividend of $1.24 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.0%. TFS Financial pays an annual dividend of $1.08 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.9%. TFS Financial pays out 385.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. TFS Financial has increased its dividend for 3 consecutive years. TFS Financial is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Profitability

This table compares TRINITY BK N A/SH and TFS Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TRINITY BK N A/SH N/A N/A N/A TFS Financial 16.72% 4.98% 0.59%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for TRINITY BK N A/SH and TFS Financial, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score TRINITY BK N A/SH 0 0 0 0 N/A TFS Financial 0 0 0 0 N/A

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares TRINITY BK N A/SH and TFS Financial’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio TRINITY BK N A/SH N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A TFS Financial $502.55 million 12.26 $80.24 million $0.28 78.57

TFS Financial has higher revenue and earnings than TRINITY BK N A/SH.

Summary

TFS Financial beats TRINITY BK N A/SH on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About TRINITY BK N A/SH

Trinity Bank, N.A. provides personal and business banking products and services in Texas. Its personal banking products and services include deposit accounts, including checking, interest bearing checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; loan products, such as automobile, secured/unsecured, home improvement, lots and interim construction, and mortgage loans, as well as home equity loans and lines; and Internet Banking, online statement, online bill pay, and ATM or Visa check card services. The company's business banking products and services comprise deposit accounts, including small business checking, commercial analyzed checking, savings, and commercial money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; loan products comprising revolving lines of credit, installment/term loans, equipment loans, real estate loans, and dealer floor plans; and cash management, merchants card, CD ROM media delivery, remote deposit, online banking, treasury tax and loan deposits, and foreign and domestic wire transfer services. Trinity Bank, N.A. was founded in 2003 and is based in Fort Worth, Texas.

About TFS Financial

TFS Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides retail consumer banking services in the United States. The company's deposit products include savings, money market, checking, certificate of deposit, individual retirement, and other qualified plan accounts. It also provides residential real estate mortgage loans, residential construction loans, and home equity loans and lines of credit, as well as purchase mortgages and first mortgage refinance loans. In addition, the company engages in the net lease transactions of commercial buildings; and provision of escrow and settlement services. It provides its products and services through its main office in Cleveland, Ohio; and 38 full-service branches and 8 loan production offices located throughout the states of Ohio and Florida. The company was founded in 1938 and is headquartered in Cleveland, Ohio. TFS Financial Corporation is a subsidiary of Third Federal Savings and Loan Association of Cleveland, MHC.

