Head-To-Head Survey: ICTS International (OTCMKTS:ICTSF) & Resources Connection (OTCMKTS:RECN)

ICTS International (OTCMKTS:ICTSF) and Resources Connection (NASDAQ:RECN) are both small-cap industrial products companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, profitability, earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk and institutional ownership.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for ICTS International and Resources Connection, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ICTS International 0 0 0 0 N/A Resources Connection 0 0 0 0 N/A

Institutional and Insider Ownership

84.0% of Resources Connection shares are held by institutional investors. 62.4% of ICTS International shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 10.5% of Resources Connection shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares ICTS International and Resources Connection’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ICTS International $345.22 million 0.33 -$11.23 million N/A N/A Resources Connection $729.00 million 0.63 $31.47 million $1.03 13.93

Resources Connection has higher revenue and earnings than ICTS International.

Volatility & Risk

ICTS International has a beta of -0.36, indicating that its share price is 136% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Resources Connection has a beta of 1.21, indicating that its share price is 21% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares ICTS International and Resources Connection’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ICTS International N/A N/A N/A Resources Connection 4.52% 11.74% 7.30%

Summary

Resources Connection beats ICTS International on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

ICTS International Company Profile

ICTS International N.V., together with its subsidiaries, provides airport security and other aviation services in the United States, the Netherlands, Germany, and internationally. It operates through Airport Security and Other Aviation Services; and Technology segments. The company offers security consulting and security handling services, including security screening, checkpoint screening, hold baggage screening, X-ray operator training, and integrated services, as well as passengers security screening and cargo security services; various aviation security training programs and seminars; and aviation security consulting services in the areas of risk analysis, security concept development, security system design, implementation and assimilation, and security surveys and audits. Its security and other services also comprise limited security services, including charter flight screening for airlines, cargo and aircraft security screening, and aircraft search to detect dangerous objects; and non-security services comprising agent services, guard services, queue monitors assisting passengers before the checkpoint, aircraft cleaning, janitorial, ground service equipment maintenance, skycap passengers luggage, wheelchair attendant, and baggage handling services, as well as shuttle services to airline crews. In addition, the company develops and sells authentication security software to financial and other institutions, including passenger screening systems; I-Check document scan stand and tablet application; security airport realtime application, a tool that provides the missing link between HR and the operational daily business of running a security operation; realtime operational management; and front-end and back office identity document authentication management systems and onboarding automation service. ICTS International N.V. was founded in 1982 and is based in Haarlemmermeer, the Netherlands.

Resources Connection Company Profile

Resources Connection, Inc. provides business consulting services under the Resources Global Professionals name in North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers process transformation and optimization, financial reporting and analysis, technical and operational accounting, and merger and acquisition due diligence and integration services; new accounting standards implementation and remediation support services; and audit readiness, and preparation and response services. It also provides information management services comprising program and project management, business and technology integration, data strategy, and business performance management. In addition, the company offers corporate advisory, strategic and crisis communications, and restructuring services; and governance, risk, and compliance (GRC) management services that include governance, assessments, auditing and automation of programs managing regulatory compliance, enterprise risk management, internal audits, operational risk management, and data security and privacy services. Further, it provides strategy development, procurement and supplier management, logistics and materials management, supply chain planning and forecasting, and unique device identification compliance; and change management, organization development and effectiveness, employment engagement, compensation and incentive plan strategies and design, and optimization of human resources technology and operations. Additionally, the company offers legal and regulatory supporting services for commercial transactions, global compliance initiatives, law department operations, and law department business strategy and analytics. It also provides policyIQ, a cloud-based GRC software application. The company was formerly known as RC Transaction Corp. and changed its name to Resources Connection, Inc. in August 2000. Resources Connection, Inc. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Irvine, California.

