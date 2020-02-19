HSBC (LON:HSBA) Given a GBX 600 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 600 ($7.89) price target on HSBC (LON:HSBA) in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a sell rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

HSBA has been the subject of a number of other reports. Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 860 ($11.31) price target on shares of HSBC and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a sell rating on shares of HSBC in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. Deutsche Bank reiterated a sell rating and set a GBX 520 ($6.84) price target (down from GBX 560 ($7.37)) on shares of HSBC in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Citigroup downgraded shares of HSBC to a sell rating and reduced their price target for the company from GBX 540 ($7.10) to GBX 510 ($6.71) in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of HSBC to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 597.81 ($7.86).

HSBA stock opened at GBX 563.75 ($7.42) on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 581.62 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 596.04. HSBC has a 12-month low of GBX 0.78 ($0.01) and a 12-month high of GBX 687.70 ($9.05). The company has a market cap of $112.11 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.75.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 27th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This is an increase from HSBC’s previous dividend of $0.10. This represents a dividend yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 27th. HSBC’s payout ratio is currently 0.48%.

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial products and services. The company operates through Retail Banking and Wealth Management, Commercial Banking, Global Banking and Markets, and Global Private Banking segments. The Retail Banking and Wealth Management segment offers personal banking products and services, mortgages and loans, credit cards, insurance and investment products, savings products, international services, and wealth solutions and financial planning services, as well as telephone, Internet, and mobile banking services.

