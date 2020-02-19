HubSpot Inc (NYSE:HUBS) CFO Kathryn Bueker Sells 376 Shares

HubSpot Inc (NYSE:HUBS) CFO Kathryn Bueker sold 376 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $75,200.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 46,428 shares in the company, valued at $9,285,600. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Kathryn Bueker also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, January 3rd, Kathryn Bueker sold 942 shares of HubSpot stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.62, for a total transaction of $152,246.04.

Shares of NYSE HUBS opened at $196.97 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -155.09 and a beta of 1.58. HubSpot Inc has a 52-week low of $137.30 and a 52-week high of $207.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 3.44 and a current ratio of 3.44. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $179.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $167.98.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The software maker reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $186.19 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $180.95 million. HubSpot had a negative net margin of 7.96% and a negative return on equity of 3.67%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.37 EPS. Analysts forecast that HubSpot Inc will post -1.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HUBS. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of HubSpot by 90.0% during the 4th quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 171 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the period. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of HubSpot during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI acquired a new position in shares of HubSpot during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Cutler Group LP lifted its position in shares of HubSpot by 111.7% during the 4th quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 284 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 2,704 shares during the period. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of HubSpot during the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on HUBS. Piper Jaffray Companies began coverage on shares of HubSpot in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $186.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of HubSpot from $200.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of HubSpot from $182.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of HubSpot from $170.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Cowen boosted their target price on shares of HubSpot from $155.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $199.18.

About HubSpot

HubSpot, Inc provides a cloud-based marketing and sales software platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's software platform includes integrated applications, such as customer relationship management, search engine optimization, blogging, Website content management, messaging, chatbots, social media, marketing automation, email, predictive lead scoring, sales productivity, ticketing and helpdesk tools, customer NPS surveys, analytics, and reporting.

