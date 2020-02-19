Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII) Downgraded by Alembic Global Advisors to Neutral

Alembic Global Advisors lowered shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports.

HII has been the subject of a number of other reports. Barclays reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a $295.00 price target on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Huntington Ingalls Industries from a buy rating to a sell rating and set a $293.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, January 27th. Cowen lowered Huntington Ingalls Industries from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $280.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine lowered Huntington Ingalls Industries from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Huntington Ingalls Industries from $296.00 to $284.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $284.57.

Huntington Ingalls Industries stock opened at $237.50 on Tuesday. Huntington Ingalls Industries has a one year low of $196.26 and a one year high of $279.71. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $266.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $236.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.56 and a beta of 1.24.

Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The aerospace company reported $4.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.20 by $0.16. Huntington Ingalls Industries had a return on equity of 35.78% and a net margin of 6.17%. The firm had revenue of $2.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.32 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.94 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Huntington Ingalls Industries will post 18.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 13th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of $1.03 per share. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 27th. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 29.41%.

In related news, VP Jerri F. Dickseski sold 1,874 shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.69, for a total transaction of $503,525.06. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 30,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,098,316.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 2.65% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 1,300.0% during the fourth quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 140 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 1,046.2% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 149 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. 88.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Company Profile

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc engages in the designing, building, overhauling, and repairing military ships in the United States. It operates through three segments: Ingalls Shipbuilding, Newport News Shipbuilding, and Technical Solutions. The company is involved in the design and construction of non-nuclear ships comprising amphibious assault ships that include deck amphibious ships and transport dock ships; surface combatants; and national security cutters for the U.S.

